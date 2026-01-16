BJD suspends two more frontline leaders for 'anti-party activities'

Bhubaneswar, Jan 16 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Friday suspended two more frontline leaders for alleged "anti-party activities", sending a clear message to party members to maintain discipline and unity.

The suspended leaders are Nalini Prabha Jena, president of the zilla parishad in Jajpur district, and Ganeswar Baral, vice-president of the party's Jajpur district unit.

The moves came a day after two MLAs, Arvind Mohapatra (Patkura in Kendrapara district) and Sanatan Mahakud (Champua of Keonjhar distrioct) were also suspended for anti-party activities.

These suspensions followed Patnaik’s three rounds of meetings with party MLAs since January 12. So far he has met 29 legislators.

While Mahakud is a two-time MLA and Odisha’s wealthiest legislator, Mohapatra is a new entrant in politics and made his debut 18 months ago.

Both the MLAs rejected the allegations against them.

"I have not received any show-cause notice before being suspended from the party. I reject the allegations made against me. I will be happy, if the party gives evidence on the charges against me," Mohapatra said.

In a related development, Patnaik announced names of 126 block presidents and 41 nagar presidents under 15 organisational districts of the party.

These 15 organisational districts are Boudh, Baragarh, Cuttack, Deogarh, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rourkela, Rayagada, Sundargarh and Subarnpur, an official release of the party said.

The BJD had earlier announced the block and nagar presidents of nine organisational districts. With Friday’s declaration, the party has completed the announcement of block and nagar presidents for all 24 organisational districts. PTI AAM AAM MNB