BJD takes out rally over fertiliser 'scarcity', protestors scuffle with police near Raj Bhavan

Bhubaneswar, Sep 15 (PTI) Biju Janata Dal (BJD) workers on Monday took out a protest rally here to highlight the "acute scarcity" of fertilisers in the state.

A scuffle ensued when the protesters attempted to break the barricade and enter the Raj Bhavan, and police stopped them. The police used mild force to disperse the crowd. However, the police later allowed some selected BJD leaders to enter the Raj Bhavan premises and submit a memorandum to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati.

During the rally, the protestors raised "anti-government" slogans and blamed the administration for "failing" to provide required fertiliser to the farmers.

However, the BJP government in Odisha claimed that there was no shortage of fertilisers in the state.

The BJD rally was led by party vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra and the party's deputy leader in the Assembly, Prasanna Acharya. Apart from MPs and MLAs, farmers, students, and youths participated in the protest and demanded proper supply of fertiliser to the agrarians.

BJD MLA Ganeswar Behera alleged that the Odisha government is playing politics at the cost of farmers' interests. He said the government has turned a blind eye to their problems and remains self-absorbed instead of addressing the ground reality.

"We demand immediate action and urge the governor to intervene, as the government has failed to manage the situation," Behera said.

Party leaders warned that if the demands are not met soon, the agitation would be intensified and extended to block levels across the state.

"While one bag containing 45 kg of urea fertiliser costs Rs 249. It is sold at the rate of Rs 800 to Rs 1,000. Though the government is aware of the market situation, the farmers are left to the mercy of unscrupulous traders," Mishra said, alleging that instead of supplying subsidised fertilisers to farmers through recognised dealers, the government has handed over the nutrients received from the Centre to unscrupulous traders.

Mishra said BJD president Naveen Patnaik's letter to Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, urging him to take necessary steps for adequate supply of urea to Odisha during this kharif season, has been ignored, leading to such a situation.

Mishra warned that the anger of the farmers may spill onto the roads and create a law and order situation.

"We have sought the governor's intervention into this farmer's problem, as they constitute 70 per cent of the state's population," Acharya said.

Odisha's Cooperation minister Pradeep Bala Samanta reiterated the government's claim that there is no shortage of fertilisers in Odisha.

"So far, 10.85 lakh tonnes of fertilisers have already been sold as against last year's 8.5 lakh tonne up to the previous month. Another 1.8 lakh tonne of fertiliser is available with the state government," he said.

The minister also stated that the demand for fertiliser this year was more than last year due to a good rainfall during the ongoing monsoon and an increased area of paddy cultivation. He added that strict action is being taken against black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers.

BJP spokesperson Surath Biswal rejected the BJD's allegation and claimed that there was no scarcity of fertiliser in any part of the state. He instead blamed the BJD for instigating some groups of farmers to launch agitation. PTI AAM AAM RG