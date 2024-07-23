BJD terms budget 'disappointing”, BJP calls it 'growth-oriented'

Bhubaneswar, Jul 23 (PTI) Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress on Tuesday described the union budget for 2024-25 as “disappointed” and “anti-Odisha” respectively while claiming that the Centre has ignored genuine concerns of the state.

The ruling BJP, on the other hand, termed the budget proposals as “growth-oriented” and it would help generate employment.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “On behalf of the people of Odisha, I would like to thank the Prime Minister Mr @narendramodi and the Finance Minister Mrs @nsitharaman for giving special importance to the development of Odisha's tourism sector in the current budget and making arrangements to provide the necessary financial support.” “The tourism sector including wildlife, marine resources and temple development will contribute significantly to Odisha's economic development, making Odisha a centre of tourist attraction,” the chief minister said.

However, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik of the BJD in a statement said he, along with other people of the state, was disappointed at the "continued neglect" of Odisha.

Expressing concern over the budget allocating more funds for the controversial Polavaram Dam, Patnaik pointed out that Odisha has been fighting for justice in the Indira Sagar project issue for long.

It is suspected that the Polavaram irrigation project will inundate a large chunk of land in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district of Odisha.

“Allocating more and more funds for Polavaram without sorting out the genuine grievances of Odisha shows impartiality against Odisha,” the BJD president said.

Stating that the NDA government has been at the centre for more than 10 years now and every budget talks of focusing on Eastern India, Patnaik said: "There has been nothing substantial for Odisha over the years, and this budget has also been a disappointment for us.” Noting that though Odisha faces a number of natural disasters every year, including floods and cyclones, Patnaik said the state’s request for a special package for disaster management, was ignored while similar pleas of other states have been considered.

“So on both counts, whether it is special package or revision of coal royalty, Odisha continues to be neglected by the NDA,” Patnaik said, adding that BJP promised to grant special category status in its election manifesto.

Special packages allocating crores of funds have been announced for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, he said.

“Lots of promises in different sectors were made to the people of Odisha during the election campaign. There is no mention of any promise being fulfilled in this budget," Patnaik said.

The former chief minister, however, said he was happy to see there is a focus on Tourism for Odisha.

Referring to the Polavaram project, BJD vice-president and MLA Prasanna Acharya said: “The decision is discriminatory. It shows the government’s bias towards Andhra Pradesh since the state is being ruled by a key ally of BJP. The BJP depends on it for the numbers in Parliament." He was referring to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

BJD MPs in Rajya Sabha Tuesday staged a walkout from the Upper House when the Union Budget was being tabled.

“The BJD MPs strongly said in the House that they are walking out due to the denial of Special Category State status to Odisha.

"Probably this is the punishment for electing 20 BJP Lok Sabha MPs out of 21 seats from Odisha and the reward to the BJP allies from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh,” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra posted on X.

BJP leaders and Odisha Deputy Chief Ministers - KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida - on the other hand welcomed the provisions of the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Parida said the announcements made by Sitharaman will play a significant role not only in boosting Odisha’s tourism but also in the state’s economic growth.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the budget is growth-oriented and it will provide employment, education, skilling, MSME and middle-class have been focused upon in this budget.

Senior Congress leader Srikant Jena alleged that Odisha has been betrayed by the BJP-led NDA government in the budget.

"The double-engine government has failed to give justice to the state in the budget," he said.

Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ltd (UCCIL) said some areas of Odisha have been identified for cluster development, while announcements made for the promotion of tourism are welcome.

“On a scale of 1-10, UCCI will rate this Budget as 6,” the industry body said.

The Hotel & Restaurant Association of Odisha expressed happiness with the budget giving priority to the tourism sector.