BJD threatens to hit streets over rapes of girls in Rourkela

Rourkela (Odisha), Sep 26 (PTI) Expressing concern over the rape of three girls in Rourkela city in a week, the opposition BJD on Thursday said it would hit the streets if the situation does not improve.

A delegation of the Rourkela unit of the BJD led by local MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak met Rourkela Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Rai and discussed the prevailing situation in the city and demanded strong action against the culprits.

Speaking to reporters, Nayak alleged the law and order situation has collapsed in the city.

Several rapes, murder and other cases were reported in recent past and people are not feeling safe in Rourkela, he said.

"As a responsible opposition, we are going to raise this issue as it affects the people. If the administration fails to do something tangible then we will hit the streets," he said.

Instead of waiting for complaints to be filed, the police should take suo motu action and maintain peace in the steel city, the former minister said.

On the other hand, local BJP leader Latika Patnaik said several crimes were reported during the previous BJD government.

On the recent crime cases, she said, the police are doing their investigation properly.

Notably, three girls were allegedly gang raped while another school student was physically abused by her teacher during past few days in the city.

Three persons involved in the gang rape of two girls were arrested while the police detained several persons in the alleged gang rape of another girl, a police officer said. PTI COR BBM BBM ACD