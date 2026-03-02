BJD to celebrate 110th birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Mar 2 (PTI) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday announced that the 110th birth anniversary of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik will be celebrated across the state on March 5.

Addressing a press conference here, BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said that all district units of the party have been asked to celebrate the day with joy and enthusiasm.

The party workers, leader and people will make floral tributes at the statues of legendary Biju Patnaik. Meetings will be held highlighting the heroic activities of Biju Patnaik and his contribution towards the independence struggle.

BJD was named after Biju Patnaik after his demise in 1997.

Besides this, blood donation camps will be organised at various places, Mishra said, adding that programmes will also be held at the BJD headquarters. Biju Patnaik's younger son and BJD president Naveen Patnaik will attend the function.

Earlier, March 5 was being observed as the Panchayati Raj Diwas on Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary across Odisha, it was now being celebrated with the National Panchayati Raj Diwas annually on April 24 to commemorate the passing of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act of 1992. PTI AAM AAM RG