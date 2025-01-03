BJD to demonstrate against price rise

Bhubaneswar, Jan 3 (PTI) Accusing Odisha's BJP government of failing to check rising prices of essential commodities, the opposition BJD on Friday said the party will organise a massive demonstration in Bhubaneswar on January 6.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJD leaders alleged that the BJP’s double-engine government has failed to keep price rise under control, which has affected the poor and middle class.

"The rising prices of essential commodities have severely impacted the common people, especially those in villages. Food inflation has soared to 9.4 per cent. The increase in prices of fuel, edible oil and essential items has made an adverse impact on the budget of every household,” BJD coordination committee chairperson Debi Prasad Mishra told reporters.

Another leader Sanjay Dasburma said the BJD has decided to organise a mass protest in front of state secretariat Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar.

He said protests will also be held in all the 30 districts thereafter.

Earlier, BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik had called upon party supporters to raise their voice against rising prices in different fora.

BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal, described the BJD’s plan as “drama”.

He claimed that Odisha had the highest inflation rate of 7.1 per cent in April last year when Patnaik was the chief minister. The state had logged a retail inflation of over 7 per cent for six months in a row.

Referring to BJD’s allegation on the high price rise of potatoes and onion, Biswal asked why the Patnaik government in its 24-year rule did not take any step to improve the production of potatoes.

"The BJP government had made provisions in the budget for improving production and reducing dependence on other states,” the BJP leader said. PTI AAM NN