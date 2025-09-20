BJD to gherao Odisha Assembly on Sep 23

Bhubaneswar, Sep 20 (PTI) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday said it will gherao the Odisha Assembly on September 23 over alleged "systematic curtailment" of powers of elected representatives under the Panchayati Raj system.

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said the Panchayati Raj system is an important pillar of democracy and governance system and accused the BJP government of demolishing the system.

The BJP government has also reduced the budget of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, Mishra claimed.

Another BJD leader and former minister Arun Sahoo accused the state government of hijacking the power of elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

"The BJP government is making efforts to paralyse panchayats, panchayat samities and zilla parishads of the state during the last 15 months of its rule," Sahoo alleged.

He pointed to a recent decision by the state cabinet raising the financial powers of Block Development Officers (BDOs).

Under the change, BDOs can now approve bills of Panchayat Samiti works up to Rs 10 lakh without countersignature from the elected chairman.

"With this move, the block chairpersons will remain rubber stamps only," Sahoo said.

Protesting the move of the Majhi government, the BJD has decided to gherao the Assembly on Tuesday.

Zilla parishad chairpersons, block chairpersons, sarpanchs, and ward members from across the state are expected to join the demonstration, they said.

Reacting to the proposed protest, BJP legislator Tankadhar Tripathy said such agitations are aimed at creating confusion among the people of Odisha.

Instead of addressing real governance issues, the ruling party is trying to divert attention through agitation politics, Tripathy said. PTI BBM BBM MNB