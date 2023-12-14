BJD to hold state executive meeting on Friday

Bhubaneswar, Dec 14 (PTI) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will hold its state executive body on Friday, a party leader said.

Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik will preside over the State Executive Body meeting here at the party's state headquarters 'Sankha Bhawan'.

Around 80 leaders including MPs, MLAs, ministers, party functionaries and newly joined 5T (transformational initiative) and Nabin Odisha Chairman V K Pandian will attend the meeting.

The crucial meeting will be held before the BJD's 27th Foundation Day on December 26.

"The office-bearers of BJD student, youth and women wings will also participate in the state executive body meeting," said party’s senior vice president Debi Prasad Mishra at a press conference here. However, Mishra did not reveal the agenda of the meeting. PTI AAM RG