BJD to launch awareness campaign against Odisha BJP’s 'betrayal' to elders: Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Aug 12 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Monday said his party will start an awareness campaign against the Odisha BJP government from August 16 to highlight alleged "betrayal" regarding the old-age pension scheme.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, "The BJD will launch a statewide awareness campaign from August 16. The campaign will be launched in all the gram panchayats of the state. The BJD will fight for the rights of the elderly. All party workers and conscious citizens will be involved in the campaign and make people aware about BJP’s betrayal." Patnaik criticised the saffron party for failing to deliver on its election promises of Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 in social security allowances for elderly, disabled, widows, and the destitute. Instead, the budget only provides enhanced allowances to those over 80 years old or with 80 per cent disability, he added.

He noted that despite the BJP government's significant debt of Rs 45,000 crore, it has not fulfilled its promises, leading to widespread dissatisfaction.

Patnaik emphasised that the BJD will continue its campaign to press the BJP to honour its commitments to the people of Odisha.