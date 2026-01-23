BJD to launch stir across Odisha against BJP govt's 'betrayal of people'

Bhubaneswar, Jan 23 (PTI) Opposition BJD has decided to launch an agitation against the BJP government across Odisha, accusing it of betraying the state's people after getting their votes.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the apex body of the party, chaired by BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Patnaik's political advisor Santrapta Mishra, senior vice president Debi Prasad Mishra, members Niranjan Pujari, Pramila Mallick, Sudam Marandi, Tukuni Sahu, Bikram Keshari Arukh, Sanjay Kumar Das Burma, Pranab Prakash Das and Sasmit Patra.

"The PAC discussed in detail issues such as betrayal of farmers, law and order situation, attacks on people from the minority community, unemployment and job scams and the Mahanadi water dispute. It was resolved that Odisha's ‘double-engine’ government has deceived farmers, who constitute 70 per cent of the state's population," Das Burma told reporters after the meeting.

He said the party has decided to launch a state-wide campaign against the government, and highlight how the BJP “failed” to fulfill its 21 promises made to the people before the elections.

"The BJD will create awareness on how the ‘double-engine’ government deceived the people of Odisha after taking their votes. Agitations will be held in each panchayat, urban wards, districts and assembly segments," Das Burma said.

The date for the launch of the agitation will be announced soon, he added.