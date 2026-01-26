BJD to protest over ‘farmers' plights, poor law and order scenario’ in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 26 (PTI) The BJD has slammed Odisha’s BJP government over the alleged plight of farmers and deteriorating law and order situation across the state, and decided to go for a fortnight-long statewide agitation next month.

The party will hold demonstrations in every district from February 2 to 17, followed by a massive rally in Bhubaneswar on February 24.

BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra claimed that public anger is visible at various levels.

“First, the government cheated farmers on seed distribution. Now, the government is unable to properly conduct the paddy procurement process, leaving farmers across the state facing immense hardships,” Mishra alleged.

Deputy Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Prasanna Acharya, alleged that the paddy procurement system in the state has completely collapsed.

“While over 19.66 lakh farmers have registered in the state for paddy procurement, so far only 29 per cent of farmers have been able to sell their paddy. The government mandis have till January 25 procured only 25 lakh metric tons against the target of 73 lakh metric tons,” Acharya said on Sunday.

He said that as the Rabi crop season has already started, farmers are unable to sell their Kharif paddy and are facing financial difficulties.

“Despite being a smaller state than Odisha and producing less paddy, Chhattisgarh has already procured 1.26 lakh metric tons. The Odisha government's paddy procurement process has completely failed,” claimed.

Alleging that the state's law and order situation has turned “chaotic”, BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo said that, according to government data, over 40,000 women have faced various forms of atrocities.

Peace, stability and harmony have been greatly disrupted in Odisha, which has a long history of being a peaceful state, he said.

“Communal tensions and riots have inexplicably increased. Minorities live in fear under the BJP rule. The state's police stations are now under the control of BJP leaders and workers. Common people now are afraid of going to police stations,“ Sahoo claimed. PTI AAM NN