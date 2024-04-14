BJD urges EC to provide protection to ASHA, anganwadi, Mission Shakti women workers

Bhubaneswar, April 14 (PTI) Accusing Odisha BJP leaders of exerting pressure on ASHA, anganwadi, and Mission Shakti women workers to vote for the party in the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the BJD on Sunday requested the Election Commission to provide protection to them.

In a memorandum to the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), a BJD delegation, including Rajya Sabha members Sasmit Patra and Sulata Deo, alleged that Odisha BJP leaders and candidates are engaging in defamation, intimidation, harassment, and character assassination of the grassroots workers.

They claimed that false accusations are being made against the workers to illegally influence their support in the elections and create a climate of fear.

"The workers are being threatened with job loss and other consequences by the BJP if they do not comply with their demands. This is a blatant violation of their rights and an attempt to manipulate the electoral process through fear and intimidation," the party stated in its petition to the EC.

The regional party appealed to the EC to ensure the protection of these women workers so that they can carry out their duties without fear or interference.

"The dignity and respect of these workers must be upheld, and they should not be used as political tools," the BJD said.

Additionally, the BJD called on the Election Commission to take immediate and decisive action against the BJP leaders and candidates responsible for these threats, in order to uphold the principles of free and fair elections.

Earlier, on April 11, the BJD had lodged a similar petition with the commission. PTI BBM BBM MNB