BJD urges Odisha guv to expel BJP MLA Santosh Khatua from Assembly for 'abusive' remarks

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (PTI) The Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday urged Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to expel ruling BJP MLA Santosh Khatua from the legislative Assembly, alleging that he made abusive remarks against national icons, women, and weaker sections of society.

A BJD delegation submitted a memorandum demanding stringent action against the Nilgiri MLA, over his alleged "highly objectionable and derogatory" remarks against Mahatma Gandhi.

The regional party also accused the legislator of hurling abuses at BJD general secretary (organisation) Lekhasri Samantsinghar in July after she alleged Khatua's involvement in a poaching case.

The remarks, which went viral on social media, caused severe damage to her reputation, the memorandum stated.

The petition listed a string of complaints against Khatua, including multiple FIRs registered against across Balasore district, protests by BJD workers and civil society organisations, pleas sent to the President, the Odisha State Women’s Commission, the DGP and the Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

The regional party alleged that no tangible action has been taken against the MLA.

"Rather, he is being paraded as the poster boy of BJP and has been seen accompanying the CM, Deputy CMs, and MPs in various programmes," the party alleged.

The party claimed that the continued inaction has only emboldened Khatua to make further such controversial statement including one in the Assembly targeting Mahatma Gandhi.

They urged the governor to direct authorities to collect all facts and evidence pertaining to the complaints against the MLA and to ensure his expulsion from the Assembly.

Earlier, Khatua denied making abusive remarks against the BJD leader, stating he was merely responding to her questions.

With regards to his remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahalaing on said the BJP has denounced Khatua's remarks.