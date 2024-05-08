BJD using tribals as vote bank, alleges Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Koraput (Odisha), May 8 (PTI) Intensifying the BJP’s electioneering in the tribal-majority Koraput and Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seats, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attacked the ruling Biju Janata Dal government, accusing it of exploiting tribal communities as a mere vote bank without genuine development efforts.

Speaking at a gathering in Kundra under the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, Sai criticized the Naveen Patnaik-led government for its alleged failure to implement key central government schemes, particularly the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, thereby depriving naive tribals of essential benefits.

"The pace of Odisha's development will accelerate under a 'double-engine' government, and this time it is evident that the BJP will form the government in the state," asserted Sai during his address.

People's confidence in the BJP has grown tremendously, and over the past decade, the Modi-led government has witnessed a five-fold increase in budgetary allocation for tribal development, he said.

He also underscored the party's commitment to addressing the needs and aspirations of tribal communities. PTI COR AAM NN