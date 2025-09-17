BJD women's wing demonstrates across Odisha over rising number of rape cases in state

Bhubaneswar, Sept 17 (PTI) Members of the BJD women's wing held demonstrations across Odisha on Wednesday, alleging that the BJP government in the state has failed to provide security to women.

After the demonstrations, the Biju Mahila Janata Dal submitted a memorandum at the SP offices in all districts.

In the memorandums, it said, "While atrocities on women are increasing at an alarming rate, the BJP is planting trees in the name of mothers. In the 14-month BJP government, the smile has disappeared from the lips of women. Women are not safe in educational institutions, workplaces and roadsides." The opposition party claimed that over 3,500 cases of rape and gang rape have been reported after the BJP came to power in the state.

"Odisha is being condemned nationally and internationally for the increasing rape cases," it said.

Pointing to the gang rape of a college student near a beach in Puri last Saturday, it said, "Repeat of such gang rape incidents proved a systemic failure of the government." Meanwhile, the BJD also attacked the government, alleging that the government had withheld funds meant for the welfare of SCs and STs while crores of rupees were being spent on advertisements.

"No funds have been released to ST and SC hostels for the last five months, and the delivery mechanism of the state government has completely collapsed," the party alleged in a statement.

Former BJD MP Pradeep Majhi said that under the 'Anwesha' scheme of the previous government, students from ST and SC communities got opportunities to study in English medium schools and stay in state-run hostels, but due to a lack of financial support now, the scheme is now on the verge of closure.

He alleged that the funds meant for food and other essential expenses of students in ashram schools and hostels have not been released for the last five months.

"As a result, there is now a real fear of malnutrition among these hostel students. The present government has not been able to establish even a single new school. Similarly, neither pre-matric nor post-matric scholarships are being disbursed to students," he alleged.

BJD media coordinator Priyabrata Majhi said that during Naveen Patnaik's tenure as CM, 1,762 residential schools were established for ST and SC students.

"Additionally, 1,612 residential schools were set up, where nearly 5.46 lakh students were enrolled. Today, all these institutions are on the brink of collapse due to the apathy and lack of encouragement from the present government," he alleged. PTI AAM AAM SOM