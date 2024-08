Kendrapara (Odisha), Aug 22 (PTI) BJD’s Lilita Das was on Thursday elected uncontested for the post of the chairperson of Zilla Parishad in Kendrapara.

The post of chairperson is reserved for women belonging to the Scheduled Caste category.

It was lying vacant for the last four months after Zilla Parishad chairperson Gitanjali Sethi resigned in April ahead of the assembly polls. She unsuccessfully contested as a BJP candidate from the Kendrapara assembly seat.