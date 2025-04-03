BJD's Muzibulla Khan opposes Waqf bill in Rajya Sabha; no whip issued by party

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Muzibulla Khan of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha, saying the entire Muslim community was worried about it.

However, his party leader in Rajya Sabha Sasmit Patra said the party has allowed its members to vote on their conscience and has not issued any whip.

Participating in the debate, Khan said this bill is against the slogan 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas aur sabka vishwas' of the Narendra Modi government.

Referring to the mandatory provision of participation of non-Muslims in the management committee under the proposed legislation, Khan said the entire Muslim community is worried.

"In 2014, when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, his slogan was 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas aur sabka vishwas'," he said.

"However why is there 'avishwas' (disbelief) among Muslims?" he said.

The government should remove this sense of fear among Muslims and convince them that they are equal citizens of this country, he said.

Referring to the provisions of the bill, which mandates only practicing Muslims of at least five years to dedicate their property to Waqf, Khan asked how can this be certified.

"I request the minister to remove this provision," said Khan.

However, he also said in some states, there possibly would be some cases of mismanagement in the Waqf Board and land grabbing by it. This has also to be cured, he added.

Khan asked the government to give a guarantee that the land of Waqf would remain in the hands of Waqf only if the bill was passed.

Earlier in the day, BJD floor leader Sasmit Patra said on social media platform X that the party has not issued any whip and has left the issue of voting on the conscience of its MPs.

"The Biju Janata Dal has always upheld the principles of secularism and inclusivity, ensuring the rights of all communities. We deeply respect the diverse sentiments expressed by different sections of the minority communities regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

"Our Party, having taken these views into careful consideration, has entrusted our Hon'ble Members in the Rajya Sabha with the responsibility of exercising their conscience in the best interest of justice, harmony and the rights of all communities, should the Bill come up for voting. There is no Party Whip," he said.