BJD's one-month yatra to begin from Oct 9 to highlight BJP govt's 'failures'

Bhubaneswar, Sep 29 (PTI) The BJD will launch its one-month-long yatra from October 9 to make people aware of the alleged failures of the BJP government in the state, a party leader said on Monday.

The annual 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' will continue till November 9 in every assembly constituency, block, and panchayat across the state, BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra said.

"The BJD usually holds such processions from October 2 every year, but Dussehra falls on that day in 2025. So, we have decided to commence the month-long procession on Gopabandhu Jayanti on October 9," he said.

Gopubandhu Das was a freedom fighter, social activist and educationist who belonged to Puri district in Odisha.

The BJD leaders and members will create awareness among the people about the "failures of the BJP government in maintaining law & order and ensuring security for women", said another senior party leader Pramila Mallik.

"During its 15-month rule, the government was busy changing the names of schemes and painting official buildings with saffron colour," she alleged.

The slogan made by the BJP of creating an alcohol-free Odisha has now become a farce, she claimed.

"Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), a health scheme started by the BJD government, was very beneficial for the people of the state. But, after the Ayushman Bharat scheme was introduced by the BJP government, people are struggling to get free healthcare services in the state," Mallik claimed.

Despite promises to make Odisha free from alcohol and drugs, the BJP government is "now opening 70 new liquor shops and two liquor factories", she alleged.

"Farmers in the state are on the highways today due to a lack of fertiliser. The government has killed democracy by reducing the powers of elected representatives at the panchayat level. The BJD will intensify its protest against the BJP dispensation in the state through processions," Mallik said.