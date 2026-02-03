BJD's Sasmit Patra seeks govt intervention to check incidents of violence

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) BJD member Sasmit Patra on Tuesday sought government intervention in strengthening the implementation of laws to safeguard vulnerable sections of society amid rising incidents of violence in the country.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Patra said there has been a deeply troubling national trend, which is the steady rise in violent crimes, gender-based offences and targeted attacks on vulnerable communities, leading to a serious erosion of public safety and constitutional assurance.

While policing is primarily a state subject, the nature, scale and persistence of such crimes and their direct bearing on fundamental rights, internal security and the implementation of central laws and schemes make this an issue that warrants the attention of the central government, he noted.

"Over the past two years, multiple cases of heinous crimes against women and girl children, including sexual violence, have shaken public conscience and expose serious gaps in prevention child protection and timely justice," Patra said.

There have also been repeated reports of violence, intimidation and social coercion against Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes and minorities, raising concerns about the effective enforcement of constitutional safeguards and special protection laws, he added.

Instances of gang violence, murders and communal tensions point not merely to isolated failures, but to systemic weaknesses in early intervention, investigation and accountability, he stated.

"Such conditions undermine public confidence in institutions and weaken social harmony, which is essential for development and national integration. I therefore urge the Union government to strengthen the implementation of laws relating to crimes against women and children, including fast track courts, victim support and ensure effective enforcement of protections for scheduled tribes, Scheduled Castes and minorities," Patra stated.

Earlier, participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Upper House, Rashtriya Lok Morcha member Upendra Kushwaha sought changing the name of Patna to Pataliputra. PTI MSS TRB