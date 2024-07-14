BJM chief Saryu Roy meets Nitish over possibility of alliance in Jharkhand assembly polls

Patna, Jul 14 (PTI) Bharatiya Jantantra Morcha (BJM) chief Saryu Roy on Sunday said he was "exploring" the possibility of a tie-up with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in the upcoming assembly elections in neighbouring Jharkhand.

Roy, a former Jharkhand minister who had quit the BJP five years ago to emerge as a giant slayer as he defeated the then chief minister Raghubar Das in the 2019 assembly elections, called on Kumar at his official residence here on Saturday evening.

After meeting the Bihar CM, Roy wrote in a post on X, "Met Kumar at the chief minister's residence in Patna. A brief but fruitful discussion was held about our possible role (alliance) in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. A consensus has emerged to contest the Jharkhand assembly elections together. The JD (U) leadership will soon take a decision on the remaining election formalities." Several senior JD (U) leaders, including Bihar Water Resources Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, were also present at the meeting.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, Roy said, "Yes, I met Nitish Kumar at his official residence in Patna on Saturday. We discussed issues pertaining to a possible alliance between the JD (U) and BJM in the upcoming Jharkhand assembly polls." "Although a consensus has emerged, there are certain issues that need to be finalised later. I am quite satisfied with the outcome of the meeting," he said, adding things would soon take a final shape.

Echoing a similar view, Chaudhary, considered close to Kumar, said, "Yes, Roy met the CM and they discussed issues pertaining to the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. When two politicians meet, political talk happens." He, however, refused to comment more on the outcome of the meeting, saying, "I can only say that Roy is a very good friend of the JD (U) supremo." The Janata Dal (United), which has emerged as the third-largest constituent of the NDA after the Lok Sabha polls, with 12 MPs, is now strengthening its base in neighbouring Jharkhand, where state elections are due later this year.

A proposal to this effect was passed at the JD (U)'s national working committee meeting held in Delhi in the last week of June.