BJP a divided house in Rajasthan, its sole focus is on power not public welfare: Priyanka Gandhi

Jaipur, Oct 20 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday targeted the Narendra Modi government saying its sole focus is on clinging to power rather than public welfare, as her party presented a united face in poll-bound Rajasthan with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot sharing the dais.

Addressing a public meeting in Sikrai in Dausa district, the Congress general secretary also accused the BJP-led central government of working for its "industrialist friends".

People should ask BJP leaders as to why they talk about religion and caste rather than issues of development during elections, she said, upping the ante against the saffron party in run-up to the November 25 polls.

At the rally, part of the Congress' series of programmes being organised over the issue of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), the party presented a united face with Vadra, Gehlot and Pilot talking about unity.

The BJP is facing division whereas the Congress is united and is sitting on the stage together, Vadra said.

Targeting the BJP for saying that it is contesting the Rajasthan assembly elections on Narendra Modi's face, Vadra asked if he would quit as the prime minister and become the chief minister of Rajasthan.

"The focus of Modiji and the BJP is not on your wellbeing," she told the gathering. "How to remain in power, how to strengthen themselves, this is their only goal and their focus is on this only. It has become their policy to take money out of poor people's pockets and give it to big industrialists." How many schemes did the BJP launch in the state when it was in power, she asked.

"Whenever elections come, they (BJP leaders) talk about religion and caste. No Indian can deny the issue of protection of religion and advancement of religion. It is something all of us are emotionally attached with but it will have to be understood carefully as to why they talk about it only at the time of elections and why development is not being talked about," the Congress general secretary said.

She said the prime minister is spending Rs 8,000 crore to buy an aircraft but there is no money to waive farmers' loans. "Rs 27,000 crore is being spent on constructing a building, but PM Modi says there is no money for OPS scheme. He has sold all properties of the country to industrialist friends," she said.

"A leader who wants the nation to progress does not think about his own respect and arrogance. He thinks about people. Making huge mansions, building a new parliament building, constructing a conference hall, buying a new aircraft is done by only one kind of leader," she said.

She claimed PM Modi's "arrogance" has led to infighting in the BJP Rajasthan, saying, "Kahin ki eent, kahin ka roda, Bhanumati ne kunba joda. Modiji ke ahankaar ne kunba toda." This loosely suggests BJP leaders managed to cobble together a party, but even that stands dismantled due to PM Modi's "arrogance".

"The BJP is not thinking about you. Selfishness prevails there. All their leaders are declaring themselves chief ministers," she alleged.

Lashing out at the Modi government for introducing the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of armed forces soldiers, she said this has been brought at a time when the country's unemployment rate is highest in 45 years.

"Wherever I go, youths tell me that they are not interested in preparing for army recruitment now. Perhaps the number of applications would be very low this year," she said, adding the Modi government has pushed their future in the dark by bringing the scheme.

Talking about her party and its vision, she said. "There is experience of Gehlot ji, his desire to work day and night for you and his efforts to bring schemes for you. Also, there is young leader Sachin Pilot who works hard everyday for your future. The Congress party is dedicated to you. It wants Rajasthan to become strong." Gehlot and Pilot, who have been at loggerheads over the leadership issue in the state, were present on the stage alongside other leaders. The two addressed the gathering before Vadra and both of them gave the message of intra-party unity.

At a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, Chief Minister Gehlot said that he had not opposed giving tickets to Pilot's supporters. Hours after this statement, Sachin Pilot said he had not opposed the nomination of any winnable candidate, including those accused of indiscipline in September last year.

"If there are any difference, big or small, forget them," Pilot told the rally on Friday. "Talk about love happened yesterday, and is being discussed today also. BJP people are worried and nervous. They do not know whom to filed and from where. They know we (the Congress) all are fighting the elections unitedly," he said.

In his address after Pilot, Gehlot said the election would be contested on the performance of the government. Referring to various guarantees given by his government, he said now guarantee-based governance will be given to people.

Referring to Pilot's speech, he said, "Pilot ji was saying now that by forgetting all differences, you will have to understand how to form the government of Congress. This election will decide the future of Congress and the country." PTI AG SDA TIR TIR