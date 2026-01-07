BJP a 'foolish' party, speaks without study: Cong on claim that Mumbai's Muslim population rising

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant on Wednesday said BJP's claim that the number of Muslims in Mumbai was rising does not have any basis as it stems from lack of study, and termed the ruling party as "foolish".

He alleged that the BJP wants to create a division in the society in order to divert people's attention from real issues.

Addressing a press conference here, Sawant charged that the BJP keeps talking about Muslims instead of chanting the name of Lord Ram.

"The allegation made by Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam that the Muslim population in Mumbai has gone up reflects the mindset of a person who is weak in research and understanding. The BJP and Satam see only Muslims even while they are sleeping and dreaming. They do not chant the name of Lord Ram; instead, they constantly chant the word 'Muslim'," Sawant charged.

The Congress leader said Satam presented some figures, claiming that the number of Hindus in Mumbai has declined while the population of Muslims has increased.

"When no census has been conducted in the country, from where did he get these figures? If he claims that the number of voters has increased, then both the Election Commission and the BJP are congratulating themselves for that," he said.

"The BJP is a foolish party that speaks without any study or proper information. By using terms like 'vote jihad' they are insulting voters. The BJP keeps raising an alarm that Bangladeshi migrants have increased in the country. If that is so, does it not mean that the Centre and the central leadership are ineffective?" Sawant asked.

The BJP wants to create divisions based on religion, caste, language, and region in order to divert attention from the real issues faced by the people, Sawant alleged and said the Congress will focus only on the basic issues of the citizens.

"Mumbaikars are supporting the Congress party's stand of 'no vivad, only vikas' (no controversy, only development). People will not fall for the BJP's propaganda and religious polarisation," Sawant added. PTI MR NP