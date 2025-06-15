BJP a 'political gang', protecting land mafias and looting public resources: SP chief

Lucknow, June 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the BJP, calling it a "political gang" that shelters criminals and land mafias.

Addressing party workers and leaders from various districts at the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav alleged that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has pushed the state into complete anarchy, with crime and corruption at their peak.

"The BJP is a political gang filled with criminals. It protects land mafias who forcibly capture government and poor people's land. Every department is steeped in corruption. Loot is rampant in all works. Corruption, loot and dishonesty have become the identity of the BJP government. The common people are suffering. Education, health, electricity, and law and order have all been ruined," Yadav said.

He also accused the BJP and RSS of hypocrisy regarding their stand on indigenous products.

"BJP and RSS leaders talk big about swadeshi, but why doesn't the RSS chief ask the central government to promote swadeshi? Today, the entire market is flooded with Chinese goods because of the BJP government at the Centre. Why isn’t the Centre stopping Chinese imports and giving space to indigenous products? Why is swadeshi not a priority in the Centre’s economic policies?" he questioned.

Yadav alleged that the BJP governments at both Centre and state have failed on all fronts.

"In 11 years of BJP rule at the Centre and nine years in the state, there has been no significant achievement. Even today, they are cutting ribbons on development works done during the Samajwadi government. BJP's behaviour is undemocratic, and the people of Uttar Pradesh are ready to remove them from power," he said.

Looking ahead to the 2027 assembly polls, Yadav said, "The people will dismantle BJP's special fraud squad during the 2027 elections. No conspiracy of the BJP will succeed before the might of the people," he said. PTI ABN HIG