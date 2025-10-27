BJP a political gang spreading hatred in society: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that the BJP is a “political gang” whose agenda is to "spread hatred in society and destroy social harmony".

Yadav made the remarks while addressing SP workers from various districts of Uttar Pradesh at the party headquarters here.

“Illegal activities are flourishing under the BJP government. Cases of land grabbing, including encroachments on government lands and ponds, are rampant. The BJP has become a party of land mafias.

"Loot and corruption are in every department and at every level. Even the government budget is being plundered," the former chief minister claimed.

According to an SP statement, Yadav also dubbed the BJP as a "political gang". "The BJP is a political gang whose agenda is to spread hatred in society and destroy social harmony," he alleged.

The SP chief said the people of Uttar Pradesh are ready to remove the BJP government and bring back his party to power.

"During our government, we fulfilled our promises — farmers were given benefits, irrigation and medicines were made free, students received laptops, and the youth got employment,” he said.

Yadav urged the party workers to stay connected with the public, spread awareness about the party’s policies, and maintain discipline.

“Workers must earn the people’s trust, stay united, and show mutual respect. They should refrain from making baseless allegations against one another on social media,” he said.

Yadav alleged that the BJP government’s anti-people policies have left the public distressed.

“Inflation and unemployment are at their peak. Farmers, youth, and traders are all suffering. In nine years of rule, the BJP has only succeeded in creating divisions in society and discriminating against the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak),” he claimed.

He asserted that the SP will form the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027 and establish "a rule based on social justice where everyone receives respect and equality".