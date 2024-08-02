BJP, AAP and Cong leaders among 8 booked in food grains diversion case in Gujarat

Rajpipla, Aug 2 (PTI) Local BJP, AAP and Congress leaders are among eight persons booked in Narmada district in Gujarat for allegedly diverting food grains meant for the poor under the Public Distribution System into the open market, a senior police official said on Friday.

An FIR was registered a week ago in this connection and two persons have been arrested, while six are on the run, Superintendent of Police Prashant Sumbe told reporters.

Among the absconding accused are BJP's Manish Shah, Aam Aadmi Party's Shailendra Vasava and Congress' Anand Vasava, he said.

"Shah is a BJP leader from Surat while Anand Vasava is a local Congress leader who was earlier elected to the Narmada district panchayat. Shailendra Vasava is AAP's Narmada district vice president," Sumbe said.

The racket came to light after a revenue officer raided a private godown in Sagbara village on a tip off that it was being used for storing illegally acquired food grains for transport for sale, he said.

"We seized nearly 10,000 kilograms of food grains from the spot along with a mini-truck. Our probe has found Shah hired Anand Vasava and others to divert the food grains for sale in the open market. The godown was hired by Shailendra Vasava and the mini-truck belonged to Anand Vasava," said the SP.

Shah has been suspended by the BJP from the post of general secretary of Surat district's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.