BJP, AAP face off over hoax bomb threats to schools as Delhi Police claims NGO link

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The issue of hoax bomb threats to more than 400 schools in the capital triggered a political storm ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday, with the BJP raising questions about the possible links between those involved and the AAP, prompting the latter to strongly rebuke the claims.

Advertisment

Delhi Police has claimed that a Class-12 student sent the hoax bomb threats and that his parents are linked to an NGO that supports a political party.

A police officer said the boy was questioned and during the investigation, it was found that the NGO also voiced its support to Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

While the police did not name any political outfit, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi termed the probe findings "very sensitive and serious", asking Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal if his party has any connections with the case.

Advertisment

In response, the AAP accused the BJP of "fabricating stories" ahead of the February 5 Delhi polls, asserting that no evidence has been presented by the police thus far.

Rejecting the saffron party's charge, the AAP also alleged that the BJP has made a habit of doing "petty politics" on serious issues, questioning whether the police named AAP in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Sudhanshu Trivedi claimed it had been found during the probe that the accused student's parents were associated with some NGOs which were in the past involved in activities considered inimical to national security "This news is raising deep suspicion because we all know that AAP has deep links to such unwanted NGOs and others involved in anti-national activities," he alleged.

Advertisment

"Kejriwal talks all nonsense and makes false statements. I want to ask clearly if AAP will clarify what its links are to the horrifying and dangerous facts coming out because a direct ideological similarity with you is visible with the mechanism coming to light in the case," Trivedi claimed.

Hours after the BJP's accusation, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said it is shameful that the saffron party is engaging in petty politics over an issue that directly concerns the safety of schoolchildren in Delhi.

The BJP is fabricating baseless stories just 15 days before the Assembly elections, he alleged.

Advertisment

Singh also took a dig at Trivedi, calling him the "newly-appointed Delhi Police commissioner", saying he knows things that even the police are unaware of.

"He is acting like the police commissioner, sharing information and making exposes that are even unknown to the police," Singh said, questioning why the BJP was raising the issue eight months after the first bomb threat was received by a school in the city in May last year.

Accusing the BJP of being unconcerned with safety issues in Delhi, Singh asked what actions did it take regarding the bomb blast outside a school in Rohini, murders in gang wars, and extortion calls received by businesses in the city as Delhi Police falls under the jurisdiction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Advertisment

"It is very shameful that the BJP is doing petty politics over an issue that is linked to the safety of the school kids in Delhi. Aren't the BJP leaders ashamed of talking on such an issue with an eye on political gains," the AAP leader asked.

Singh also questioned what action has been taken over the recent incidents of bomb threats received by the Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain and various airlines last year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Police claimed that a Class-12 student, who allegedly sent hoax bomb threats to more than 400 city schools, has been identified and that his parents are linked to an NGO that supports a political party.

Advertisment

A police officer said the boy was questioned and during the investigation, it was found that the NGO had also voiced its support to Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

According to police, the NGO's proximity to a political party raises critical questions regarding a possible larger conspiracy to create public unrest through disruptive tactics.

Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Madhup Tewari said they were tracking e-mails and because of a virtual private network (VPN), it was difficult to track their origins.

Advertisment

In a statement, police said the NGO has a longstanding association and deep connections with a political party.

"This NGO is known for advocacy for the political party in open public domains. From a further analysis of the NGO's details, it was learnt that it is known for its stand on opposing the hanging of Afzal Guru, a convicted terrorist involved in the 2001 Parliament attack, and open advocacy for supporting a particular political party on various issues," police said.

On the motive of the minor accused, Tewari said a preliminary examination and an analysis of the evidence gathered have revealed that the primary motive behind the hoax e-mails was to create panic and disruption in schools. PTI PK VIT BM BUN ARI