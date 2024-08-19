BJP, AAP, LG office indulge in blame game over drowning of boy in Wazirpur drain

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Citing death of a seven-year-old boy who drowned in a drain in Wazirpur area, the BJP on Monday alleged that the Kejriwal government's "negligence" was responsible for several deaths related to waterlogging.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hit back, saying the BJP should not do theatrics over the death of a child and the area councilor belongs to the saffron party whose duty was to ensure that the drain remained covered.

"It is regrettable that whether it is death by drowning in waterlogged places or drains, or by electric shocks, ministers and MLAs of the Kejriwal government always try to shift the blame on the officials, attempting to absolve themselves of responsibility," said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

"Whether it is Atishi, who is the minister for both the Public Works Department and the Water Board, or Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi or Manish Sisodia who was recently released on bail - all are quick to comment on every issue in the country except the growing accidents in Delhi due to administrative negligence. Instead they either remain silent or try to mislead the people of Delhi with false statements," he charged.

Referring to Sisodia's ongoing 'Padyatra' campaign, Sachdeva said it would have been better if instead of doing political promotional tours, the AAP leader "inspected the sunken roads and waterlogged areas".

The BJP leader claimed the boy died after he drowned in a drain on Sunday in the Wazirpur Industrial area while on his way to a DUSIB toilet block from his home.

"The drain in which the boy drowned belongs to DSIIDC and its maintenance is the responsibility of the Delhi Municipal Corporation. Both the agencies have been negligent in ensuring public safety," he charged.

Due to the "inaction" of the Arvind Kejriwal government and the "lack of planning" to address waterlogging, there have been an unexpectedly high number of accidents during this year's monsoon in Delhi, Sachdeva claimed.

The AAP in a statement alleged "it is extremely unfortunate that the toilets built by the AAP in the area were dismantled on the orders of the LG due to which the child was forced to relieve himself in the open and he slipped into the drain".

An official of the Raj Niwas said, "It is all the more unfortunate, yet not unlike the AAP that they are playing dirty politics instead of owning up to their faults." The LG did not ask for removal of any toilets. He got the toilets constructed at severely affected ISBT and Kamla Market to name a few, he said.

The official said the DUSIB is fully under the Urban Development department, which is responsible for facilities including toilets at such places.

The AAP government with Urban Development, MCD and DJB all under its full control should have made toilets, if indeed they are lacking, he added.