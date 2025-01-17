BJP, AAP only indulge in vote-bank politics: Cong leader Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: Congress leader and Haryana MLA Vinesh Phogat accused the BJP and AAP on Friday of indulging in "vote-bank" politics, and said only the country's oldest political party fulfils its promises made to people.

Addressing a press conference here, Phogat said former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit was the first to implement the Jat OBC reservation in the capital.

"The Congress has always stood with every section of the society. When the BJP brought three central farm laws, (AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal was the first to gave his nod to those. They are against farmers, Jats and Dalits. They only indulge in vote-bank politics," the wrestler-turned politician said.

In Haryana, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to give Rs 2,100 per month to women, but it has been three months since the Assembly polls were held and the amount is yet to be paid, Phogat said.

Similarly, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had promised to give Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab, but the promise has not been honoured even after three years of the party coming to power in the state, she added.

The Congress, on the other hand, has fulfilled all its promises made in any state, Phogat said, adding that if Delhiites want development, they should once again repose their faith in the grand old party, which will honour its promises.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

The contest is being seen as a straight fight between the AAP, in power in the capital since 2015, and the BJP, with the Congress trying hard to regain its lost ground in the city, which it ruled for 15 uninterrupted years till 2013.