BJP, AAP trade barbs as Kejriwal accuses saffron party of pushing Delhi into chaos

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday accused the BJP government in Delhi of pushing the capital city into chaos, and undoing a decade of progress achieved under AAP's rule.

Reacting to Kejriwal's remarks, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva accused the AAP leader of "trying to save his political existence through lies and confusion".

Speaking at a Diwali Milan event at the party headquarters, Kejriwal claimed the city that once had world-class schools, improved hospitals, clean water and free electricity now faces "broken roads, garbage heaps, and overflowing sewers".

Residents are being burdened with "electricity and water bills worth thousands" while water supply has stopped in several areas, Kejriwal claimed.

"People voted for the BJP thinking that with the lieutenant governor, the Centre, and Delhi government under one party, governance would improve. But they (BJP) have destroyed Delhi in six months," Kejriwal said, claiming that AAP's politics was centred on service, not power.

Extending greetings to people for Diwali, Dhanteras, Chhath, and Bhai Dooj, the former chief minister performed a ceremonial 'pooja' at the party headquarters and prayed for peace and prosperity of all citizens, AAP sources said.

Hitting back at Kejriwal, BJP's Sachdeva alleged that the AAP leader's tenure as chief minister was marred by scams in education and healthcare, including irregularities in classroom construction and Mohalla clinics.

"People of Delhi know the truth. Kejriwal's government was neck-deep in corruption, not governance," Sachdeva said. PTI MHS ARI