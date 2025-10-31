BJP, AAP trade barbs over alleged 'sheesh mahal 2.0' in Chandigarh

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The AAP and BJP clashed over a bungalow allegedly provided in Chandigarh to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. While the AAP rubbished the charge that its Punjab government has provided any bungalow, the BJP dubbed it "sheesh mahal 2.0" worth crores.

The AAP challenged the BJP to produce an allotment letter in support of its allegation.

"By sharing a photo of the (Punjab CM's camp office), the baffled BJP is making all sorts of fake claims," AAP said in a post on X.

The BJP claimed that AAP convener Kejriwal, after "losing" his "sheesh mahal" in Delhi, was provided a "luxurious, 7-star" government mansion spread over 2 acres in Chandigarh by his party's government in Punjab.

When Kejriwal was the chief minister of Delhi, he had come under fire from the BJP for his 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow in the national capital over its alleged extravagance, as well as corruption and irregularities in its construction. It was a major campaign issue for the BJP, which later won the polls to form the Delhi government for the first time in over two decades.

"After sheesh mahal in Delhi, Kejriwal has prepared a sheesh mahal 2.0 in Chandigarh. Its learnt to be worth crores," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said Kejriwal is the AAP's national president and he already has a bungalow in Delhi.

"I do not know under which quota Punjab government has provided this magnificent bungalow to him," he said, adding that Kejriwal was neither an MP nor MLA from the state.

The BJP leader added that after Delhi, the AAP was "looting" Punjab.

The Delhi BJP on X said that "Punjab Super CM" Kejriwal was allotted the CM quota bungalow in Sector-2 of Chandigarh.

Kejriwal is a frequent visitor to Punjab, often seen accompanying Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on inauguration and launch of projects and other events.

The AAP hit back saying the BJP was baffled after its "fake" Yamuna story was exposed in Delhi.

During the recent Chhath festival, the AAP accused the BJP of creating a "fake" Yamuna ghat with filtered water for Prime Minister Narendra Modi while devotees were forced to stand in the polluted river.

"Since the prime minister's fake Yamuna story was exposed, the BJP is baffled. The bewildered BJP is faking everything now. Fake Yamuna, fake pollution figures, fake claims of rainfall, and now fake 7-star claims," the AAP said in a post on X.

It challenged the BJP to produce any allotment letter to support their claim. Only the Chandigarh administration, which is under the BJP, can get something built there, the AAP added.