BJP, AAP trade barbs over expensive items at bungalow occupied by Kejriwal as CM

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta Thursday claimed that the Vigilance Directorate has asked the Public Works Department of Delhi government to probe the source of expensive items found at 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow vacated by Arvind Kejriwal in October after resigning as chief minister.

The Vigilance Directorate has asked the PWD to find out whether any government protocols were violated in purchasing these luxurious items, the leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly said.

Responding to the development, the AAP in a statement accused the BJP of pursuing sole agenda of "hurling abuses" at Kejriwal.

"Let them conduct as many investigations as they want. So far, they have filed over 200 cases against us, and we have been acquitted in almost all of them, and we will ultimately be acquitted in the remaining ones also," the AAP said.

The Vigilance Directorate, following orders of Delhi lieutenant governor, has instructed the PWD to investigate the matter and submit a report within five days, Gupta said in a statement.

He had filed a complaint with the LG through a letter on November 20. The LG directed the Vigilance Directorate to investigate the matter on December 6, the statement said.

In his letter to the LG, Gupta claimed that "discrepancies" were found in the lists of the items provided by the PWD at the reconstructed Flagstaff Road bungalow in 2022, and that of the items left behind by Kejriwal after stepping down in 2024.

He claimed further that an inventory check conducted by PWD after Kejriwal vacated the bungalow, revealed presence of many additional luxurious items not supplied by the department.

These included luxury toilet seats, expensive wash basins, reclining sofas, costly curtains, premium carpets, high-value TV sets, and refrigerators, he said.

Gupta also shared documents including Vigilance Directorate communication to the PWD for the probe.

The BJP has been raising the issue of Flagstaff Road bungalow calling it as "Sheesh Mahal", accusing Kejriwal of amassing top grade luxury items to have a comfortable living despite claiming to be a common man.

In its statement, the AAP said, "The BJP is engaged in negative politics of filing false cases, and using ED and CBI to topple governments. However, nothing will stop Arvind Kejriwal from working for the citizen of Delhi." PTI VIT VIT KVK KVK