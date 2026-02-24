BJP accepts donations from beef exporters, but beef-eaters branded anti-nationals: K'taka minister

Bengaluru, Feb 24 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday criticised the BJP, alleging that India’s top beef exporter has made its highest-ever donation to the party.

In a post on 'X', he claimed the record-breaking contribution included Rs 30 crore in 2024–25, in addition to earlier funding through electoral bonds, while the Modi government actively promotes the meat business and expands export markets.

“BJP is happy to consume beef donations, but if someone eats beef, they are branded anti-nationals and, in many cases, lynched,” Priyank, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged.

The state minister for Information Technology (IT), Biotechnology (BT) and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR), questioned the party on the moral difference between eating beef and running a party funded by beef money.

“If the RSS truly cares about Hindu sentiments, will their pracharaks protest outside the BJP central office and demand the return of these beef donations? Or is outrage reserved only for poor ordinary citizens?” he asked, tagging the RSS and its chief Mohan Bhagwat in the post. PTI AMP SSK