Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 6 (PTI) Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Tuesday said that the BJP's "account was closed" in the Nemom Assembly constituency and it would be "tough" for the saffron party to "reopen it".

The minister's remarks came in response to reporters' queries as to whether the LDF can retain the Nemom Assembly seat, which he represents, following the Left losing the Thiruvananthapuram corporation to the BJP.

The reporters also pointed out that BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has announced that he would be contesting in the Assembly elections this year from the Nemom constituency.

"Let him (Chandrasekhar) contest from there (Nemom). He has the freedom to contest from any of the 140 assembly seats in the state. But, we (LDF) closed the BJP account in Nemom and it would be tough for them to reopen it," Sivankutty said.

Regarding queries as to whether he will contest from the Nemom constituency, the minister said his stand is the same as that indicated by the CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan.

Govindan recently told reporters that it was wrong to say anything regarding whether Sivankutty will contest from Nemom, as the party has held no discussions regarding the matter.

Sivankutty further told reporters that in Kerala, the election battle was between the LDF and the PR agencies employed by the UDF.

"The PR agencies are doing more election campaign work than the UDF, and therefore, it appears to be a contest between the LDF and the agencies," he contended.

He also claimed that there was a falling out between the PR agencies and the UDF over the Congress-led opposition's campaign strategy to highlight that there was an anti-incumbency feeling in the state.

"There is no such feeling among the people," Sivankutty contended. PTI HMP ADB