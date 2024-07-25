BJP accuse Delhi govt of 'constitutional violation' over not setting up sixth finance commission

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday accused the AAP government of "violation" of the constitutional provisions over not constituting the sixth Delhi Finance Commission.

The tenure of the Fifth Delhi Finance Commission ended on March 31, 2021 and according to the constitution, the sixth commission should have been constituted by now but it is yet to be done, Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta said at a press conference.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP government over BJP's charge.

"During the tenure of the fifth commission, the Delhi Municipal Corporation was trifurcated and accordingly the report was prepared, but now MCD is a single body and that is why the sixth commission is important," Gupta said.

A letter has been written by the MLA to the Delhi Lt Governor seeking his intervention in the alleged "constitutional violation" by the AAP government. The sixth Delhi Finance Commission has not been constituted despite being due since April 2021, he said.

He said if needed the BJP leaders will meet the President demanding "dismissal" of the AAP government over the violation of the Constitution.

Article 243(I) of the Constitution mandates formation of a State Finance Commission every five years, and Article 243(Y) mandates the commission to review the municipalities' financial position and make recommendations, he said.

The Delhi government had accepted the recommendations of the Fourth Delhi Finance Commission but failed to implement it and continued to allocate funds based on the Third DFC recommendations. This, too, was a blatant constitutional violation by the AAP government, he charged. PTI MHS VIT NB NB