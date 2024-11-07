BJP accused of spreading 'fake news' about guarantees in Congress-ruled states

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Congress claimed on Thursday that the BJP is spreading fake news about the Congress governments' guarantees and said those who have no achievements to share are resorting to their "tried and tested strategy of lying".

The BJP in poll-bound Maharashtra issued advertisements titled 'Vaada Kiya, Dhoka Diya' (made promises but betrayed) and accused the Congress-ruled Karnataka government of not fulfilling assurances.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The BJP is spreading fake news about the Congress governments' guarantees in Maharashtra." "Reality check, beginning with Karnataka. Gruha Laakshmi -- Karnataka's Congress government transfers Rs 25,407 crore annually in bank accounts of 1,21,00,000 women in Karnataka. Anna Bhagya -- Karnataka's Congress government transfers Rs 8,433 crore annually in bank accounts of 4,08,00,000 Kannadiga brothers & sisters as cash transfer against 10 kg of free rice every month, as the non-biological PM's government refused to allow the Food Corporation of India to sell rice to the Karnataka Govt." Ramesh further said, Gruha Jyothi -- Karnataka's Congress government transfers Rs 9,455 crore annually for 200 Units of Free Electricity to 1,60,00,000 households. Shakti Free Bus Travel -- 303 crore plus 'Free Bus Trips' by Kannadiga women have taken place since formation of Congress government in May 2023 till date at a cost of Rs 7,310 crore. Yuvanidhi -- 1,82,000 Kannadiga Graduate & Diploma Holders Youth get Rs 3,000/Rs 1,500 per month for a period of two years post passing of graduation/diploma." The Congress leader asked whether a single BJP government in any state can claim accomplishments at this scale.

"Those who have no achievements to share are resorting to their tried and tested strategy of lying," Ramesh said.

The Opposition's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance on Wednesday promised Rs 3,000 per month and free travel on state transport buses for women in Maharashtra.

Under the Krishi Sammruddhi Yojana, farmers will get loan waiver up to Rs 3 lakh and Rs 50,000 as an incentive for regular repayment of crop loans, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-NCP(SP)-Congress alliance announced ahead of the November 20 assembly elections.

Allowance of Rs 4,000 per month for unemployed youth, health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh and free medicines were the other "guarantees" announced at a gathering addressed by top MVA leaders at the BKC ground in Mumbai.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government in Maharashtra currently pays Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women under its 'Ladki Bahin' scheme and has promised to increase the amount to Rs 2,100.

Among other things, the MVA has also promised to conduct a caste census in the state if elected to power and remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations if elected to power at the Centre. PTI ASK KSS KSS