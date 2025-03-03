BJP accuses AAP of trying to hide its failures by avoiding budget discussion in MCD

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday accused the AAP of avoiding discussions on the Corporation’s budget to "hide its failures." Singh, who presented suggestions on the revised budget estimates for 2024-25 and the budget estimates for 2025-26, alleged that despite its majority in the House, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was unwilling to engage in constructive debate.

“The Aam Aadmi Party neither has a vision of its own nor does it want to listen to the suggestions from the opposition,” he said.

He claimed that AAP’s “negative politics” had led to its defeat in the recent Assembly elections and the party was now hindering the Corporation's functioning.

The leader of opposition alleged that AAP’s decision to adjourn the House mid-session shows its "lack of faith in democratic systems" and asserted that for the past three years it has brought the Corporation to a standstill.

Slamming the Leader of the House for creating a ruckus during the session, Singh said the leader had lost the moral right to continue in the position due to a lack of numbers.

“In April, the BJP will have its Mayor in the Corporation, as the people have rejected the AAP,” he further claimed.

He said that he had proposed several measures to increase revenue, reduce expenses, curb corruption, and ensure good governance within the Corporation.

However, the AAP’s unwillingness to address these concerns demonstrated its failure in managing municipal affairs, he added.

In a address to the Assembly, Singh accused the AAP of failing to meet its revenue targets, particularly in property tax collections, which contribute significantly to the MCD's budget.

He pointed out that against a house tax revenue target of Rs 4,300 crore, only Rs 1,908 crore was collected by January 2025.

The opposition also criticised the AAP's pollution control measures, saying that despite repeated assurances, Delhi’s air quality continues to deteriorate.

The Aam Aadmi Party's recent decision to ban plastic bags below 50 microns was cited as an inadequate response, given the rising incidents of garbage burning and industrial emissions.

Singh also accused the AAP of not providing regular salaries and benefits to sanitation workers despite promises made in previous budgets.

The opposition further alleged that the AAP’s housing policies had left thousands of urban poor without proper shelter, as resettlement plans "remained on paper", according to the budget speech. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ