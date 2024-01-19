BJP accuses Bengal govt of obstructing Ram Temple celebrations, TMC hits back

Kolkata, Jan 19 (PTI) The BJP on Friday accused the TMC government of impeding programmes to celebrate the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, triggering a strong denial from the TMC. The Calcutta High Court's approval of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's harmony rally on Monday, coinciding with the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya, has fueled a heated exchange of verbal jabs between the ruling party and the opposition in the state.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP alleged on Friday that the police have been denying permission for Ram Puja organisers in various parts of the state on what he deemed "flimsy grounds." "Why is conducting Shree Ram Puja such a hassle in this state only? In no other state have devotees faced such a situation. Why are the police denying permission to the organisers on flimsy grounds? They are being harassed as if they are committing a crime by organising Ram Puja," Adhikari said.

He said that while the police promptly permitted the "All-faith rally" announced by Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, they remained sceptical about providing permission for pujas and programmes organised in various parts of the state.

In response to the allegations, the TMC accused the BJP of spreading canards and attempting to vitiate the state's atmosphere.

Senior TMC leader and Industry Minister Shashi Panja said, "I want to ask him how low can he stoop. We strongly condemn the BJP's continuous efforts to spark communal unrest through fake and misleading updates. We also urge state authorities to take action against such people who attempt to stoke communal tensions." TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated, "First, by using an old circular from the state electricity board of last year, BJP leaders are spreading canards that the state government has ordered power cuts in areas where Ram Pujas will be held.

"Now, he is making false allegations that permission has not been granted to hold the programmes. This is a crime. We would request the police to take action against Adhikari and other BJP leaders." The Ram Temple is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and over 6,000 attendees expected to participate in the program.

The Bengal BJP has planned several events and programmes across the state to celebrate the day, including setting up LED screens in areas where the Ram Temple inauguration will be telecast live.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced on Tuesday that she would lead a 'rally for harmony' in Kolkata on January 22, commencing from the Hazra crossing in south Kolkata after paying homage to Goddess Kali at the Kalighat temple. PTI PNT NN