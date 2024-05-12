BJP accuses Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of 'political extortion'

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday accused Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of indulging in "political extortion" as it cited a video in which he purportedly said that he could consider stopping attacking Adani and Ambani if they send him money.

Advertisment

BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya posted on 'X' a video of Chowdhary's recent interview with a YouTube channel in this connection, saying, "He unmasks Congress and says that they will stop attacking Adani-Ambani the moment they give money to the Congress".

"Of the two, Rahul Gandhi has already stopped attacking one," he added.

Malviya further wrote on X, "The acts of Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are nothing less than political extortion".

Advertisment

"This is equivalent to the acts of TMC's Mahua Moitra, who allegedly took money and expensive gifts from a Dubai-based businessman to attack Indian businesses in Parliament," he added.

Latching on to Chowdhary's reported remarks, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeted the Congress and said, "INC (Indian National Congress) means 'I Need Corruption'".

He described Chowdhury's comments as "asli hafta vasooli (real extortion) model" of the Congress and targeted the grand-old party and other constituents of the opposition's INDIA bloc on the issue of corruption. PTI PK RT RT RT