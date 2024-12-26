BJP accuses Congress of displaying distorted map of India at Belagavi

New Delhi: The Congress party faced significant backlash after displaying a distorted map of India at an event in Belagavi. The map, shown on hoardings and promotional materials, omitted parts of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to accusations of disrespecting India's sovereignty.

Advertisment

The grand old party is organising an event to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency at the 1924 Congress session.

BJP's IT Cell chief, Amit Malviya, took to X to criticise the Congress party for this blunder.

His post read, "Sonia Gandhi, as co-president of the George Soros funded Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, which advocates Kashmiri Independence, is not a coincidence, but a firm belief of the Congress…

Advertisment

"At its Belagavi event, the Congress has put up a distorted map of India on all its hoardings, along with pictures of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra, among others, showing Kashmir as part of Pakistan. It can’t be a mistake. It is a statement. It is part of their appeasement politics, which believes Indian Muslims are more loyal to Pakistan than India…

The Congress is the New Muslim League. It wants to break India, again."

Sonia Gandhi, as co-president of the George Soros funded Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, which advocates Kashmiri Independence, is not a coincidence, but a firm belief of the Congress…



At its Belagavi event, the Congress has put up a distorted… pic.twitter.com/PYoQWW1ur4 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 26, 2024

Advertisment

The Congress party has yet to officially respond to the allegations or the map controversy.