BJP accuses Congress of using Muslims as vote bank at Waqf workshop

Lucknow, Apr 19 (PTI) BJP on Saturday criticised Congress for spreading "confusion" around the Waqf (Amendment) Act and said that the grand old party's strategy has always been to keep Muslims scared and used them as a vote bank.

The BJP held a workshop in Lucknow over the Waqf law, with the aim of holding dialogues with the public and explaining the "benefits" of the amended Act. Party’s national general secretary Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, while addressing the workshop, said that Congress's strategy has always been to keep the country's Muslims scared and take a stand against Hindus’ interests, according to a BJP statement. He also said that the Sachar Committee report, constituted by Congress, revealed that Muslims have been economically, educationally and socially backward. But despite that, Congress never tried to make their conditions better, Agarwal added. The programme was also addressed by deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state's general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh.

Agarwal further said that with the amended law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tried to curb the corruption in Waqf boards.

In his address, Maurya said that Congress ruled the country for 60 years by appeasing Muslims but still kept them poor, uneducated and unemployed.

Pathak said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Muslims, like all other sections, have also been strengthened economically, educationally and socially.

Dharampal Singh said that after the workshop, training will be given by organising workshops at the regional level on April 21 and 22. District level workshops will be organised on April 23 and 24, he added.