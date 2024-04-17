BJP accuses DK Shivakumar of 'brazen abuse of power'

Bengaluru, Apr 17 (PTI) BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday accused Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of “brazen abuse of power” after a video of him seeking votes from the residents of a housing society in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha segment was shared widely on social media platforms.

Advertisment

In the video clip, Shivakumar was purportedly heard saying that he had come for a "business deal" and if the 2,510 houses in the housing society -- 6,424 votes -- go to his candidate -- his brother D K Suresh is seeking re-election from Bangalore Rural in the coming elections -- then he assured them that their major issues concerning supply of Cauvery river water and need for a civic amenity site would be resolved by him within three months.

Sharing the video clip, Malviya, the BJP IT department head, attacked Shivakumar, the state Congress chief, and said that irrespective of who the people choose to vote for, it is his responsibility as a minister to provide amenities to the people.

“DK Shivakumar, Deputy CM of Karnataka, in a brazen abuse of power, holds voters of a large housing society in his brother DK Suresh’s constituency, to ransom. Sounding every bit menacing, he wields a threat, couched in crass humour, that if the residents don’t vote for his brother, he would know (since their vote is in 2/3 booths) and not provide water and CA site…,” he alleged in a post on ‘X’.

Advertisment

“Irrespective of who the people choose to vote (for), it is DK Shivakumar’s responsibility as a minister to provide amenities to the people. If he doesn’t , then the BJP will, when they come to power. But such threats and quid pro quo for delivering what one has been voted for is UNACCEPTABLE,” he further alleged.

Tagging the Election Commission of India on ‘X’, he urged them to take note of the multiple model code of conduct violations and intimidation in this case.

Reacting to the alleged video, Shivakumar told reporters that it was his duty to solve the problems of the apartment, or any citizen for that matter. PTI AMP RS SDP