BJP accuses Himachal govt of favouritism, corruption in auction of APMC shops

Shimla, Aug 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh unit of BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress government in the state of favouritism and corruption in the auction of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) shops.

Addressing mediapersons here, state BJP spokesperson Sandipani Bhardwaj alleged that while auctioning APMC shops, the government allotted them to the relatives of officials at throwaway prices, demanding to immediately stall the auction process.

Calling the Congress regime a government of "Alibaba Aur 40 Chor", Bhardwaj alleged that the shops were allotted by flouting the allotment policy.

He also claimed that shop No. 27 in Shilaru was allotted to a relative of an official for just Rs 2,850 per month.

"All these shops were allotted for Rs 25,000 to Rs 80,000 per month during BJP's tenure," he claimed.

Bhardwaj also alleged that the shops were allotted in violation of the rules, as 25 per cent of them were to be given to local fruit producers, 50 per cent to wholesalers and 10 per cent to cooperative institutions. PTI BPL ARI