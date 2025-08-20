BJP accuses Himachal govt of giving false figures in Assembly on jobs

Shimla, Aug 20 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress government of giving misleading figures regarding jobs and said that the promise to give one lakh jobs every year has not been fulfilled.

Replying to a question from Vipin Parmar and Satpal Singh Satti of the BJP during Question Hour, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government had so far provided jobs to 23,191 youths, created 5,960 posts and abolished 1,783 dormant posts.

Tempers ran high as the BJP members raised questions on the authenticity of the numbers furnished by the chief minister. They also alleged that the government had failed to implement the poll promise of providing one lakh jobs every year and five lakh jobs in five years.

Sukhu said that the government was serious about providing employment to youth, adding that 7,000 appointments have been made in the Education Department, 5,000 pump operators have been employed in the Jal Shakti Department and 1,100 nurses in the Health Department.

Besides, he said, 2,000 Van Mitras have been given jobs in the Forest Department and added that the results of the written examination to fill 1,300 posts of constables have come and 6,200 'aayas' and 6,000 Nursery Teacher Training (NTT) candidates would be appointed soon.

Vipin Parmar recalled that "the government said in July last year that 34,980 jobs had been given but on August 15 this year, the CM announced that 23,191 jobs had been given", questioning how the discrepancy of more than 10,000 jobs occurred.

When Satpal Singh Satti pointed out that the government has stopped contract appointments and brought a 'job training' scheme, the chief minister said there was no change in the policy. Only the nomenclature has been changed and that too in compliance with Court orders, Sukhu added.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur said that the credibility of the government was at stake as it failed to fulfil the promise to provide one lakh government jobs every year. He alleged that the claims of the government are false. The BJP members left the House, accusing the government of giving false figures.

The chief minister told the House that 700 posts of home guards, 100 posts of junior engineers and 800 posts of patwaris would be filled soon and hundreds of appointments would be made in other departments also.

Later, the officials clarified that the number of 34,980 jobs given last year included jobs in both the government and private sectors, while 23,191 jobs were given in the government sector only.