BJP accuses Himachal govt of not providing relief to disaster-affected families in Shimla

Shimla, Sep 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP spokesperson Sandeepani Bhardwaj on Monday accused the state government of failing to provide relief to families affected by heavy rains in Kumarsain and its adjoining areas in the Shimla district, and demanded that the state government immediately provide relief to the affected families.

Bhardwaj, in a press statement, said that during his visit to Kumarsain, Odi, Barogi, Bagail, Chabishi, and Narkanda, along with the local BJP unit, he met several families whose houses had been destroyed by the natural disasters triggered by heavy rainfall.

He alleged that despite assurances, the affected families have not received ration or rental accommodation support from the government. "Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had committed that families forced to rent houses would be provided with rental assistance, but till now officials have not implemented this. Instead, notices have been served to vacate unsafe houses, leaving people helpless," he said.

Bhardwaj further said that the state government's response has been limited to window dressing without providing real relief, and that local residents, not the administration, have so far extended help by supplying ration to affected families.

He also criticised Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Congress MLA from Theog, and alleged that he only made a superficial visit and failed to provide any meaningful assistance.

Reminding the state government of its special relief package announced for disaster-hit families, Bhardwaj said that none of the benefits have reached the people so far. PTI/COR MNK MNK