BJP accuses JMM-led Jharkhand govt of influencing civic polls, lodges complaint with SEC

Ranchi, Feb 9 (PTI) BJP's Jharkhand unit on Monday accused the JMM-led government of attempting to influence the upcoming civic polls by circulating reports about providing a Rs 20,000 business loan to beneficiaries of the Maiyan Samman Yojana, in alleged violation of the election model code of conduct.

A three-member BJP delegation led by party legal cell head Sudhir Kumar lodged a complaint with the state election commission (SEC) over the alleged announcement, terming it violation of the poll code.

Jharkhand Congress, a constituent in JMM-led government, termed the BJP’s complaint as baseless.

"Major newspapers of Jharkhand on February 8, 2026, carried the news prominently that Rs 20,000 loan for business will be given to beneficiaries of Maiyan Samman Yojana. This news published at the behest of the government with the intention to influence Jharkhand civic polls," Kumar claimed.

He added, "This is a violation of model code of conduct. We have demanded the commission for a probe into this and identify the official who has circulated this. An FIR should be lodged against the official concerned." The SEC announced the election model code of conduct for the civic polls in 48 urban local bodies on January 27.

Elections to 48 urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state are scheduled to be held on February 23, and votes will be counted on February 27.

Reacting to BJP’s complaint, Jharkhand Congress media in-charge Rakesh Sinha said, "The government has not made any official statement or announcement in this regard. The BJP is demanding action based on article of newspapers, which is ridiculous. The complaint is baseless." Urban Local Body polls in the state are not contested with the election symbols of political parties, though candidates are backed by the parties.

In Ranchi, the Congress has supported former mayor Rama Khalkho, while BJP has backed Roshni Khalkho for the post. The JMM is yet to formally announce the candidate it supports in Ranchi.

A total of 375 candidates are in the fray for Ranchi civic polls, including 11 contesting for mayoral post and 364 for the councillor posts in 53 wards.

After distribution of poll symbols on Saturday, the candidates started their campaigns to woo voters. PTI SAN SAN MNB