BJP accuses Karnataka govt of 'diverting attention' by curbing RSS activities

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI) The opposition BJP on Sunday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of trying to 'divert public attention' from its alleged failures, by restricting RSS activities such as route marches.

The party welcomed the High Court directive on the RSS route march in Kalaburagi district's Chittapur, where authorities had denied permission on Sunday.

However, Minister Priyank Kharge alleged that the BJP leaders were misreading court directions and peddling misinformation.

The Karnataka High Court on Sunday asked the RSS representatives to file a fresh application seeking permission to hold its route march in Chittapur on November 2. It further asked the authorities to consider the application and submit the report to the court on October 24.

Targeting the government, Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhd Joshi said CM Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues need to learn "humility".

"I welcome the judgement of the High Court and we all believe in the Constitution and the judiciary. It is our right and they (HC) have given it, I welcome it," he said in response to a question.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka charged the Congress government with "creating controversies" around the RSS to divert attention from its "failures".

"I would only like to advise that this exhibition of arrogance is not in the public interest and the same arrogance is being shown to the industry people also, because of which many industries instead of investing in silicon city like Bengaluru and Karnataka are moving out. To hide all these issues this (RSS issue) is being created." The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government supports those who hail Pakistan, and opposes those who say "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Claiming that roads in Bengaluru are blocked for prayers every Friday, he said permission is denied if the RSS wanted to take out route march. The RSS conducts route march only after obtaining permission.

Warning that actions against the RSS would backfire in the future, Ashoka welcomed the HC decision on the RSS route march in Chittapur.

"We have never imposed restrictions on any organization's programmes, while in power. Similarly, the Congress should also behave. They should first understand what the RSS' activities are," he said.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy too alleged that the state's Congress government was raking up the RSS issue through its Minister Priyank Kharge to hide its failures, and to divert the minds of the people.

Authorities in Chittapur, the home constituency of Minister Priyank Kharge, had denied permission for the RSS route march on Sunday, citing the possibility of disruption of peace and law and order.

The state government on Saturday issued an order making "prior permission" mandatory for any private organisation, association or a group of persons to use government property or premises.

The directive follows a Cabinet decision, prompted by a recent letter from Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking a ban on RSS' activities in public places.

In a post on 'X', Kharge alleged that the BJP leaders continue to misread court directions and peddle misinformation.

"....the RSS event scheduled in Chittapur has not been permitted. The High Court has only directed the petitioners (RSS) to file a fresh application, which the State Government MAY CONSIDER," he said. PTI KSU ROH