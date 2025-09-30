BJP accuses Karnataka govt of 'failing to manage' floods in Kalyana Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (PTI) Opposition BJP on Tuesday accused the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka of "failing to manage" the flood situation in the Kalyana Karnataka region, with LoP R Ashoka claiming the government was “dead” for the people.

The Leader of Opposition took a dig at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas instead of visiting them personally.

Siddaramaiah on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgiri, and Vijayapura districts, which have been affected by floods in the Bhima river basin following incessant rainfall in Kalaburagi and surrounding areas, and excess release of water from Maharashtra’s Ujani and Neera reservoirs.

“People are asking what kind of government this is. This government is dead for the people. The government has totally failed in managing the flood situation. We are making a direct allegation that it has failed to respond to the concerns of the people,” Ashoka told reporters here.

Taking a dig at the CM by calling him “Helicopter Siddaramaiah,” the LoP said, “Are you (CM) coming from Delhi or Mumbai for conducting the aerial survey? You’re doing an aerial survey of your own state? Is this to avoid bad roads and pothole-filled roads, which have become a global news? Or are you doing the aerial survey, fearing that people may gherao you if you travel by road?” “You (Siddaramaiah) should have gone to affected districts, sat down with officials and farmers there, and announced compensation for crops, and also the release of funds for restoration of destroyed roads, schools and anganwadis, among others,” he added.

Questioning the delay in providing relief, Ashoka asked whether the state government’s coffers had gone empty.

“Are you planning to blame the Centre for this delay too?” he asked, adding that the government should have taken up relief work on a “war footing” by calling meetings, appointing senior secretary-level officers as nodal officers, and forming a team of ministers to visit the affected areas. PTI KSU SSK