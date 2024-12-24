BJP accuses Kejriwal of deception over 'Sanjeevani' and 'Mahila Samman' schemes

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) BJP leader and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj on Tuesday attacked AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of misleading Delhiites with false promises under the ‘Sanjeevani’ and ‘Mahila Samman’ schemes. Addressing a press conference, Swaraj called the AAP government a “failed administration” and highlighted a Rs 7,000-crore deficit under Kejriwal’s leadership.

There was no immediate response available from AAP over the accusations. In its budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, the Delhi government had announced 'Mahila Samman Yojana' to provide Rs 1,000 per month to all adult women. However, Kejriwal recently announced that the amount would be raised to Rs 2,100 if his party returned to power in the upcoming elections.

Kejriwal had also announced 'Sanjeevani Yojana’ to provide free treatment to people aged 60 and above.

Swaraj claimed that Delhi's health secretary publicly denied the existence of 'Sanjeevani' scheme, calling it a "fabrication" by the AAP government. She further criticised the ‘Mahila Samman’ scheme, labelling it a ''hoax''. “The promised Rs 2,100 for women is a mere gimmick,” she said, adding the Cabinet note only approved Rs 1,000, an amount already announced in March before the Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP leader accused the AAP government of deliberately stalling the Modi government’s welfare schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, which remains unimplemented in Delhi, a statement said. Swaraj highlighted AAP’s "failure" in Punjab, noting that women there have not received any promised funds despite two years of AAP rule, it added. She also questioned Kejriwal’s priorities, accusing him of focusing on misleading narratives rather than addressing critical issues like air pollution, the condition of the Yamuna river, and Delhi’s overall development.

“The AAP government has consistently misled the people of Delhi and brought the state into financial ruin. The people are ready for change, and BJP will bring the transparency and governance Delhi deserves," she said.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections due in February next year, the political tension between AAP and the BJP is rising, with the former vying for a third consecutive full term and the BJP aiming to return to power in the national capital after 25 years. PTI MHS MHS MNK MNK