BJP accuses Kejriwal of sending voters hoax calls

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The BJP on Sunday alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was misleading voters across constituencies, including New Delhi, by orchestrating hoax calls that claimed that their votes have been "cancelled" by the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Parvesh Verma played a purported audio recording of one such call in which a person was heard saying, "Your vote has been cut by the BJP. AAP will ensure you get your vote back." The caller also urged the recipient to support the Aam Aadmi Party.

"Hoax calls are being made to the public, saying that BJP will end all AAP schemes. This is a blatant lie," Verma, who is contesting against Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency, said.

He also raised concern over how "confidential voter data" was accessed by the party.

"Other than the Election Commission of India, this data is not provided to anyone. How did Kejriwal get the voters' contact list? This must be inspected," Verma said.

He also accused AAP of distributing Rs 500 wrapped in a calendar in slum areas. The BJP leader claimed three people were arrested in this regard.

There was no immediate reaction from the Delhi Police on the issue.

Verma said he has filed a complaint with the Election Commission and his party demands an investigation into the matter.

The Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP of levelling "baseless" allegations and said that the BJP was focusing on "abusing" Kejriwal as it did not have a vision to put forth before the voters in the Delhi Assembly polls.

Verma also accused Kejriwal of failing to effectively utilise funds allocated to him as an MLA. "In the past five years, only Rs 6 crore out of Rs 30 crore MLA funds allocated to Kejriwal have been spent, with the remaining Rs 24 crore lapsing," Verma alleged.

BJP leader and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, who was also present at the press conference, welcomed the US Supreme Court's decision to extradite to India Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

"Under Modi's leadership, the government remains committed to fighting terrorism. The decision to hand over Tahawwur Rana to India is a welcome one for all of us," Trivedi said.

Trivedi accused AAP and Congress of supporting activities that indirectly shield terrorism.

"Atishi's parents were among those seeking a 'shama yachna' (mercy plea) for Afzal Guru," he alleged, referring to the 2001 Parliament attack convict.

Responding to the allegations, AAP in a statement released later in the day said the "BJP lacks an agenda or vision for the upcoming elections and the city." "Their only focus seems to be waking up every morning to hurl abuses at Arvind Kejriwal. Will Delhi move forward by abusing Arvind Kejriwal? It is Arvind Kejriwal who has given the people of Delhi free 24x7 electricity, quality education, and Mohalla Clinics.

"The BJP levels baseless allegations against the AAP and then runs away. All the agencies are under BJP, but no investigation is conducted against various crimes committed by the BJP leaders," the statement added. PTI SJJ RT