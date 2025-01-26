BJP accuses Kejriwal of sending voters hoax calls to mislead

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday accused AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of orchestrating hoax calls to mislead voters across constituencies, including the New Delhi constituency, claiming that their were "cancelled" by the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Parvesh Verma played an audio recording of one such call, in which a person was heard saying, "Your vote has been cut by the BJP. AAP will ensure you get your vote back," and urged the receiver to support the Aam Aadmi Party.

"Hoax calls are being made to the public, saying that BJP will end all AAP schemes. This is a blatant lie," he said.

He also wondered how "confidential voter data" was accessed by the party.

"Other than the Election Commission of India, this data is not provided to anyone. How did Kejriwal get the voters' contact list? This must be inspected," Verma said.

The BJP's New Delhi candidate for the Assembly election also alleged the AAP of distributing Rs 500 wrapped in a calendar in the slum areas. He claimed three people were arrested in this regard.

There was no immediate reaction from the AAP on the allegations, nor from Delhi Police.

He said he has filed a complaint with the Election Commission and his party demands an investigation into the matter.

BJP leader and party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, who was also present at the press conference, welcomed the US Supreme Court's decision to extradite to India Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

"Under Modi's leadership, the government remains committed to fighting terrorism. The decision to hand over Tahawwur Rana to India is a welcome one for all of us," Trivedi said.

Trivedi accused the AAP and Congress of supporting activities that indirectly shield terrorism.

"Atishi's parents were among those seeking a 'shama yajna' (forgiveness ritual) for Afzal Guru," he alleged, referring to the mastermind of the 2001 Parliament attack.